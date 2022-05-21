 

Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers Saturday

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Posted5/21/2022 7:00 AM

Texas Rangers (18-20, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (25-15, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (1-1, 5.73 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (5-1, 1.38 ERA, .68 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -253, Rangers +205; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Houston has a 25-15 record overall and a 10-5 record at home. Astros pitchers have a collective 2.91 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

Texas is 18-20 overall and 10-12 at home. The Rangers are 1-5 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Astros lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 12 home runs, 21 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .248 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 12-for-40 with four doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has three doubles and eight home runs for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 13-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .220 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

