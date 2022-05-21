White Sox visit the Yankees to begin 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (19-19, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (28-10, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (2-1, 1.35 ERA, .85 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -232, White Sox +195; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Chicago White Sox on Saturday to begin a three-game series.

New York has a 28-10 record overall and a 14-4 record at home. The Yankees are 11-5 in games when they are out-hit by their opponents.

Chicago has a 19-19 record overall and a 9-10 record at home. The White Sox rank ninth in the AL with 33 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giancarlo Stanton has three doubles and 11 home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 13-for-35 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has seven doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 7-for-36 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .265 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: day-to-day (forearm), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.