McNamara rallies Revolution to 3-2 victory over Cincinnati
Updated 5/21/2022 8:40 PM
CINCINNATI -- Tommy McNamara scored in the 89th minute to send the New England Revolution to a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday in a match that began 90 minutes late because of a weather delay.
McNamara's match-winner was a first-timer to the far post off a pass from Brandon Bye.
New England (4-5-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute on a goal by Sebastian Lietget. Cincinnati's Brandon VÃ¡zquez evened the score with a goal nine minutes later. Adam Buksa scored in the 43rd minute to put the Revolution up 2-1 at halftime.
Ãlvaro Barreal scored in the 58th minute to get Cincinnati (6-6-1) even before McNamara stole the show.
