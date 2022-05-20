 

Diamondbacks face the Cubs leading series 1-0

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Posted5/20/2022 7:00 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (19-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-22, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -131, Diamondbacks +111

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs leading the series 1-0.

Chicago has a 15-22 record overall and a 6-13 record in home games. The Cubs have a 10-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 19-21 overall and 10-11 at home. The Diamondbacks have hit 42 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has seven doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 7-for-27 with four doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with nine home runs while slugging .456. Jordan Luplow is 4-for-29 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Daniel Norris: day-to-day (right achilles), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Diamondbacks: Jose Herrera: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kyle Nelson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Cooper Hummel: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Comments
