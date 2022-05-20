Yankees host the White Sox, aim to continue home win streak

Chicago White Sox (19-19, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (28-10, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-1, 1.35 ERA, .85 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -206, White Sox +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

New York has a 28-10 record overall and a 14-4 record in home games. The Yankees have a 13-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 9-10 record at home and a 19-19 record overall. The White Sox have gone 6-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Friday for the fifth time this season. The Yankees are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has seven doubles, 14 home runs and 30 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 14-for-31 with two doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Tim Anderson has eight doubles and four home runs for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 15-for-42 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .265 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: day-to-day (forearm), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.