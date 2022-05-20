Dortmund decides not to continue with Marco Rose as coach

File---File photo shows Dortmund's head coach Marco Rose talking to the media prior the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Associated Press

DORTMUND, Germany -- Borussia Dortmund is looking for a new coach after deciding not to continue with Marco Rose following what the Bundesliga club called an 'unsatisfactory' season.

Dortmund said in a statement on Friday that the decision was taken after an internal review with the coach the day before.

'After a season that was unsatisfactory for various reasons, we were forced to conclude that we did not achieve the maximum possible in many areas,' said Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke, who was involved in the talks with Rose, sporting director Michael Zorc, Zorc's successor Sebastian Kehl and external consultant Matthias Sammer.

Dortmund finished second behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and disappointed fans with its performances in the Champions League, Europa League and German Cup.

Rose said he was on the right path but acknowledged that others were not convinced.

'During our discussion, I developed the impression there was no longer a 100% conviction among all those responsible," Rose said. "We therefore ultimately decided together to end the cooperation.'

Rose's assistant coaches, Alexander Zickler and RenÃ© Maric, are also leaving.

Dortmund said it will hold talks about replacements 'in the coming days.'

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports