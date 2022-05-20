Ross Stores, Applied Materials fall; Palo Alto, Deckers rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $28.49 to $255.28.

The maker of Ugg footwear handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $42.31 to $478.68.

The security software maker raised its financial forecasts for the year.

Foot Locker Inc., up $1.24 to $31.54.

The shoe store's first-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts.

Applied Materials Inc., down $4.28 to $ 106.46.

The maker of chipmaking equipment reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results due to supply chain issues.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., down $2 to $78.84.

The defense contractor gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Match Group Inc., up $1.65 to $76.70.

The operator of dating app Match.com withdrew its request for a temporary restraining order against Google after it made concessions in a billing dispute.

Deere & Co., down $51.31 to $313.31.

Investors were disappointed by the tractor maker's latest financial report.

Ross Stores Inc., down $20.83 to $71.87.

The discount retailer reported disappointing first-quarter financial results and said inflation would hurt profits.