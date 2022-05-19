 

Germany braces for strong storms, possible tornadoes

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted5/19/2022 7:00 AM

BERLIN -- Germany's national weather service warned Thursday that the west of the country could see heavy storms starting later in the day and going into Friday, with a possibility of tornadoes.

The DWD weather service forecast heavy rain and hail in western and northwestern Germany, with some areas seeing gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) Thursday.

 

On Friday, a storm front moving eastward from neighboring France could result in 'extreme' rainfall in central regions. Authorities are on heightened alert following a deadly flash flood that hit parts of Germany and Belgium last July.

Meteorologists said there is a risk that so-called supercells could form, increasing the risk of tornadoes.

Germany, like many of its European neighbors, has experienced a warmer and drier spring than usual this year, with little rainfall and lots of sunshine.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 