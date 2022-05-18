Wings to face Mercury on the road
Posted5/18/2022 7:00 AM
Dallas Wings (2-2) at Phoenix Mercury (2-2, 2-2 Western Conference)
Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Mercury host the Dallas Wings.
Phoenix went 6-9 in Western Conference action and 7-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mercury averaged 19.7 assists per game on 29.5 made field goals last season.
Dallas finished 14-18 overall and 7-8 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Wings allowed opponents to score 81.7 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.
INJURIES: Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).
Wings: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
