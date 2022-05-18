Jaguars hire longtime 49ers executive Waugh as assistant GM

 

Associated Press
Updated 5/18/2022 8:47 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars formally hired Ethan Waugh as the team's assistant general manager on Wednesday.

Waugh, who had been rumored to be in line for the job for more than a month, worked alongside current Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke for a dozen seasons (2005-16) in San Francisco. Waugh served as the 49ers' senior personnel assistant (2012-14) and senior player personnel coordinator (2015-17) while Baalke was GM in San Francisco.

 

'Strengthening the personnel department was a priority this offseason, and we are thrilled to make this addition to the team," Baalke said in a statement. "I know he will work tirelessly to help build a winning organization here in Jacksonville.'

Waugh most recently served as San Francisco's vice president of player personnel (2021-22) following three seasons as the team's director of college scouting and football systems.

