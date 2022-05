Maple Leafs say Mitch Marner was victim of a carjacking

TORONTO -- Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of a carjacking in Toronto, the hockey team said Tuesday as city police investigated.

Marner was not hurt in the carjacking that took place in east Toronto on Monday evening, the team said.

'He was unharmed in the incident and the Club & Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services' support,' the Maple Leafs wrote in a statement. 'Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Police Services.'

Police have asked that 'neither Marner or the Club comment any further on the details of the incident' as it is under investigation, the Leafs added.

Marner's teammate, Jason Spezza, reflected on the carjacking Tuesday morning.

'It's scary, that's life. That's not hockey,' Spezza said.

The carjacking comes a day after York Regional Police released a video about car hijackings being on the rise in the Greater Toronto Area.

In the video, the force in the region north of Toronto says thieves are typically following cars when they park, ambushing drivers when they exit their cars and stealing their car keys by force.

Marner and the Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday night in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Marner had 35 goals and 97 points in 72 games for the Leafs in the regular season and added two goals and six assists against the Lightning.

