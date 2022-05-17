 

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford to star in 'Yellowstone' prequel

  • Helen Mirren appears at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York on Dec. 4, 2019, left, and Harrison Ford appears at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2019. Mirren and Ford will headline a Paramount+ series with the working title '1932,' which joins '1883' as part of what the streaming service called the 'origin story' of its 'Yellowstone' drama series.

    Helen Mirren appears at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York on Dec. 4, 2019, left, and Harrison Ford appears at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2019. Mirren and Ford will headline a Paramount+ series with the working title '1932,' which joins '1883' as part of what the streaming service called the 'origin story' of its 'Yellowstone' drama series. Associated Press

 
Updated 5/17/2022 3:04 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will bring their combined star power to the newest addition to the 'Yellowstone' TV franchise.

The pair will headline a Paramount+ series with the working title '1932,' which joins '1883' as part of what the streaming service called the 'origin story' of its 'Yellowstone' drama series.

 

The latest chapter in the Dutton family saga will be set in an early 20th century and a Mountain West beset by drought and the Great Depression, among other ills, Paramount+ said. It will debut in December.

Writer-producer Sheridan Taylor is the creative force behind the hit franchise, which began with the contemporary drama 'Yellowstone," led by Kevin Costner. The '1883' prequel stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

