Cubs host the Pirates to open 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-20, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-2, 5.82 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cubs: Wade Miley (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 3.33 WHIP, one strikeout)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to open a three-game series.

Chicago has gone 4-11 in home games and 13-20 overall. The Cubs have gone 3-16 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Pittsburgh has a 15-19 record overall and a 9-10 record at home. The Pirates have a 12-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday's game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has four home runs, 14 walks and 10 RBI while hitting .277 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 7-for-33 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ben Gamel has six doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Pirates. Ke'Bryan Hayes is 10-for-34 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Pirates: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), David Robertson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.