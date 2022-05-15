 

Williams has 27, Celtics make 22 3s in Game 7 rout of Bucks

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
    Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston. Associated Press

    Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) defends as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks for an opening around him during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston. Associated Press

    Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis, front right, defends during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston. Associated Press

    Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis, center, vies for control of the ball with Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, and center Al Horford, right, during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston. Associated Press

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center top, shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) defends during the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston. Associated Press

 
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/15/2022 5:28 PM

Grant Williams scored a career-high 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers, Jayson Tatum added 23 and the Boston Celtics set a Game 7 record with 22 3-pointers to eliminate the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Boston will face top-seeded Miami beginning Tuesday in a rematch of the 2020 East finals. The Heat beat the Celtics in six games in that series at Walt Disney World.

 

The Celtics trailed early but outscored the Bucks 61- 38 in the second half to cruise to the victory. Boston used a whopping 54-point advantage from behind the arc to improve to 25-9 in decisive seventh games.

The Bucks are now 3-9. They went 4 for 33 (12.1%) from the 3-point line. That's the second-worst 3-point percentage in a playoff game ever (minimum 30 attempts).

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists. But he was just 3 of 11 in the paint in the second half, including 1 for 6 the fourth quarter. Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists. Brook Lopez finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

