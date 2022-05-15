Buffalo shooting suspect threatened a shooting at his high school, was sent for mental health treatment, official says
Updated 5/15/2022 12:00 PM
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo shooting suspect threatened a shooting at his high school, was sent for mental health treatment, official says.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.