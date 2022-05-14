Last-gasp Stuttgart survives in dramatic Bundesliga finale

Dortmund's Erling Haaland cheers for the fans prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC Berlin in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Augsburg's Reece Oxford, from left, Augsburg's Andre Hahn, Fuerth's Sebastian Griesbeck and Fuerth's Nick Viergever challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Greuther Fuerth in Augsburg, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Berlin's Grischa Proemel celebrates with Bastian Oczipka after scoring the 1:0 goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and VfL Bochum in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Berlin's Grischa Proemel celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1:0 goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and VfL Bochum in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Supporters of Wolfsburg burn fireworks prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Rudi Voeller, Leverkusen's managing director of sport, bids farewell before the match between Bayer Leverkusen and SC Freiburg in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Voeller is retiring after more than 23 years at the club. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Cologne's Florian Kainz, left, and Stuttgart's Konstantinos Mavropanos challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Cologne in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Berlin fans light fireworks during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC Berlin in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Stuttgart's Atakan Karazor, left, and Cologne's Anthony Modeste challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Cologne in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC Berlin in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski lifts the trophy after he was awarded as top scorer of the German Bundesliga after the soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Stuttgart supporters cheer their team during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Cologne in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, from left, Sasa Kalajdzic and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui celebfrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Cologne in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Stuttgart's Atakan Karazor celebrates with supporters after the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Cologne in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) Associated Press

BERLIN -- Wataru Endo scored in injury time for Stuttgart to clinch Bundesliga survival at Hertha Berlin's expense after a dramatic 2-1 win over Cologne in the final round on Saturday.

Endo's 92nd-minute winner lifted Stuttgart ahead of Hertha on goal difference to set off scenes of jubilation with fans storming the field.

Hertha lost at Borussia Dortmund 2-1. Youssoufa Moukoko's late winner for Dortmund sent Hertha into the dreaded relegation playoff against the second division's third-place finisher to see which will play in the Bundesliga next season.

Hertha will likely face former Bundesliga heavyweight Hamburger SV on May 19 and 23.

On a day of farewells in the Bundesliga, Erling Haaland also scored for Dortmund and Robert Lewandowski brought his league-leading tally to 35 goals for Bayern Munich, while Arminia Bielefeld was finally relegated to join last-placed Greuther FÃ¼rth in the second division.

Bayern sporting director Hasan SalihamidÅ¾iÄ confirmed before the league champion's 2-2 draw in Wolfsburg that Lewandowski wants to leave the Bavarian powerhouse.

Lewandowski, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, has a contract with Bayern to 2023 but SalihamidÅ¾iÄ said he turned down the club's offer to extend it and said 'he would like to do something else.'

Bayern failed to win any of its three games after winning the title.

Haaland, who is joining Manchester City, was applauded by Dortmund fans before kickoff against Hertha. Michael Zorc was also given a fond farewell after 44 years as a Dortmund player and sporting director.

Hertha struck first with a first-half penalty from Ishak Belfodil and Haaland equalized with another in the second half to take his league tally to 22 in 24 appearances this season.

Leipzig secured Champions League qualification in fourth place with a late 1-1 draw in Bielefeld, finishing one point ahead of fifth-placed Union Berlin, which clinched Europa League qualification thanks to Taiwo Awaiyi's late winner against Bochum for 3-2.

Exequiel Palacios scored in injury time for third-placed Bayer Leverkusen to end Freiburg's Champions League qualification hopes in a 2-1 win. Leverkusen fans paid tribute to departing managing director Rudi VÃ¶ller before the match.

In other games with little at stake, Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach routed Hoffenheim 5-1, Mainz drew with Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2, and Augsburg defeated FÃ¼rth 2-1.

Gladbach coach Adi HÃ¼tter announced after his team's win that it was his last in charge after a mutual agreement with the club not to continue. Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl also said it was his last.

