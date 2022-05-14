Astros acquire utilityman DubÃ³n in trade with Giants

 

Astros acquire utilityman Dubón in trade with Giants

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  San Francisco Giants' Mauricio Dubon hits an RBI single against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

    San Francisco Giants' Mauricio Dubon hits an RBI single against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

  San Francisco Giants' Mauricio Dubon waits in the dugout before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in San Francisco.

    San Francisco Giants' Mauricio Dubon waits in the dugout before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in San Francisco.

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/14/2022 12:26 PM

WASHINGTON -- The Houston Astros acquired utilityman Mauricio DubÃ³n in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The 27-year-old DubÃ³n is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs in 21 games this season. He has big league experience at second base, third base, shortstop and center field.

 

'He really came together as a man, as a teammate, and as a baseball player,' Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. 'This is a great opportunity for him.'

The Giants received minor league catcher Michael Papierski in the deal. Papierski was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento.

'It's always nice to have a switch hitter and a guy that's more difficult to matchup against," Kapler said about Papierski. 'As aggressive as we are in using our bench, it's always nice to have, potentially at some point, a guy that you may be able to kind of let ride particularly at the catcher position.'

San Francisco also recalled infielder Donovan Walton from Sacramento before the Giants' game at St. Louis.

DubÃ³n made his big league debut in 2019 with Milwaukee. He is a .258 hitter with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 179 games in the majors.

The Astros had won 11 straight games heading into Saturday's matchup with Washington.

