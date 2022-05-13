Ogunbowale, Gray help Wings rally past Mystics, 94-86

WASHINGTON -- Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points, Allisha Gray had 21 and the Dallas Wings overcame a 15-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 94-86 on Friday night.

Ogunbowale took over after Dallas (1-1) fell behind 38-23 with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter. She hit three straight 3-pointers in a minute second span, scoring 14 of her 18 points in the quarter from there to pull the Wings to 44-41 at halftime.

Gray tied it with a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the third period, accounting for 12 points to help the Wings take a 66-55 lead into the fourth. The Mystics (3-1) got no closer than six points in the final quarter.

Elena Delle Donne led Washington with 20 points, and Ariel Atkins had 19.

Alysha Clark started for the Mystics. Clark, who had not played competitive basketball since March 2021 when she suffered a Lisfranc injury while playing in France, finished with nine points and four rebounds in 20 minutes.

Isabelle Harrison added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas.

