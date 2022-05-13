Report: Austria sees record number of antisemitic incidents

VIENNA -- Antisemitic incidents reached a record high in Austria last year, according to a report published Friday.

The statistics, compiled by the Jewish Community of Vienna, recorded 965 incidents in 2021 - the highest number since the organization began documenting them 20 years ago. That figure is an increase of 65% over the previous year, when there were 585 recorded incidents.

'The challenge of the rise of antisemitic incidents is a global phenomenon and we are working closely with all strands of society to combat the rise in antisemitic incidents,' said Oskar Deutsch, President of the Jewish Community of Vienna.

Among the incidents reported in 2021 in the Alpine nation of 8.9 million, the majority - around 60% - were accounts of 'abusive behavior,' including in-person and online comments and messages. The next largest category, which made up 27% of total incidents, were mass mailings and literature containing antisemitic messages and stereotypes.

About 1% of the total incidents involved assaults or attempted assaults, 2.5% involved threats, and 10% involved damage and desecration.

By far the largest proportion of incidents - 461, or 48% of the total incidents - could be attributed to people supporting right-wing, far-right and neo-Nazi movements. Approximately 15% came from left-wing individuals, and 11% came from Muslims. A quarter of the incidents could not be attributed to a particular demographic.

Most of the incidents included in the report involved long-recognized forms of antisemitism, such as Holocaust revisionism, Israel-related comments and antisemitic conspiracy theories.

However, coronavirus-related related antisemitism - such as comparing the treatment of people who refused to be vaccinated or to wear a mask to that of Jews under the Nazis - accounted for 28% of all recorded incidents in 2021.