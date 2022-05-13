Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. advanced 48 cents at $11.6575 a bushel; May corn was up 2.50 cents at $8.08 a bushel; Jul. oats rose 11.25 cents at $6.1475 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 13.50 cents at $16.3175 a bushel.
Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle lost .65 cent at $1.3232 a pound; May. feeder cattle was off .15 cent at $1.5770 a pound; May lean hogs fell .37 cent at $.9990 a pound.
