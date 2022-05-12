Anthony Munoz hired as Hall of Fame relationship officer

CANTON, Ohio -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame has hired Anthony MuÃ±oz as its first Chief Football Relationship Officer.

The hall said Thursday that the 1998 inductee will engage with current and prospective business partners and sponsors; be involved in philanthropic efforts for the museum; promoting the hall's mission and initiatives. He will report directly to Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

'I'm excited to step into this role, and I do so with great humility,' MuÃ±oz said. 'The hall is about the game of football, about people. '» Everything that's included in the Hall of Fame is why I'm excited to be part of this team.'

Porter said MuÃ±oz will help open doors for the hall as it strives to build relationships and expand its reach nationally.

'Anthony's personality and football credibility are perfectly suited for this new position,' Porter said. 'He is widely regarded as one of the best to play offensive tackle in the NFL. He understands the demands of the game and what it takes to become a Hall of Famer. As founder of the Anthony MuÃ±oz Foundation, he also understands the nonprofit world and what it takes to reach and sustain excellence in that environment."

The third player selected overall in the 1980 draft, by Cincinnati, MuÃ±oz became an immediate starter, made nine All-Pro teams, helped the Bengals win two AFC titles, and was a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1980s and the NFL 100 All-Time Team. In 1991, he was the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.

'There is not a guy more universally well-received than Anthony MuÃ±oz,' said fellow Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bruce Matthews.

