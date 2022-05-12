Astronomers reveal 1st image of the massive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy
Updated 5/12/2022 8:12 AM
WASHINGTON -- Astronomers reveal 1st image of the massive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.