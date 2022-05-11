Relegated Watford hires Rob Edwards as next manager

WATFORD, England -- Watford has hired Rob Edwards to succeed Roy Hodgson as manager starting next season when the relegated Premier League club plays in the second tier.

The 39-year-old Edwards helped lead Forest Green to the title in League Two - England's fourth division - this season.

'Rob had a contractual provision allowing him to leave Forest Green Rovers at any time to discuss employment opportunities at other clubs and the Hornets are delighted to confirm our discussions concluded today,' Watford said in a statement on Wednesday.

Forest Green claimed that negotiations took place 'behind our backs," saying in a statement that it was 'disappointed that our support, loyalty and honesty towards Rob has been repaid in this way.'

Forest Green nonetheless thanked Edwards and will 'forgive him the manner of his departure and wish him well.'

Watford became the second team to be relegated from the Premier League this season after losing at Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday.

The 74-year-old Hodgson will leave Watford having failed in his short-term mission to prevent the club from making an immediate return to the Championship.

