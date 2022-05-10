 

Lowry's hamstring rules him out of Game 5 of Heat-76ers

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry, right, and Philadelphia 76ers' Danny Green battle for the ball during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.

      Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry, right, and Philadelphia 76ers' Danny Green battle for the ball during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

  • Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry gestures during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Philadelphia.

      Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry gestures during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

 
By TIM REYNOLDS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/10/2022 10:27 AM

MIAMI -- Kyle Lowry's strained hamstring has sent him back to the bench.

Lowry's leg issue forced the Miami Heat to rule out their starting point guard for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

 

He missed four games earlier in the postseason because of the hamstring problem, then aggravated it in Miami's Game 4 loss on Sunday.

The Heat and 76ers are knotted at 2-2 going into Tuesday's fifth game of the series.

