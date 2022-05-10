Lowry's hamstring rules him out of Game 5 of Heat-76ers
Updated 5/10/2022 10:27 AM
MIAMI -- Kyle Lowry's strained hamstring has sent him back to the bench.
Lowry's leg issue forced the Miami Heat to rule out their starting point guard for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
He missed four games earlier in the postseason because of the hamstring problem, then aggravated it in Miami's Game 4 loss on Sunday.
The Heat and 76ers are knotted at 2-2 going into Tuesday's fifth game of the series.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.