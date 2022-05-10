Verlander loses no-hitter in 8th, Astros beat Twins 5-0

MINNEAPOLIS -- After two frustrating years, Astros ace Justin Verlander was uncertain about his baseball future. The two-time Cy Young Award winner pitched just one game in 2020 and 2021 combined, missing all of last season following Tommy John surgery.

Verlander is back to his old self - just like that guy with all those no-hitters.

Verlander missed out on his fourth no-no by five outs but still faced the minimum through eight innings, and Houston beat the Minnesota Twins 5-0 Tuesday night for its eighth straight win.

'Having the game possibly yanked out from underneath you makes me appreciate being here, playing with my teammates, pitching well, all of that,' Verlander said.

Twins third baseman Gio Urshela singled to right field with one out in the eighth to end Verlander's bid. The 39-year-old right-hander, in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, finished the inning by getting Royce Lewis to ground into a double play.

Verlander was vying to tie Sandy Koufax for second on the career no-hitter list. Nolan Ryan holds the record with seven.

'Unfortunately, I've been here many times before and had it happen. I've had a few heartbreaking ones in the ninth inning," Verlander said. 'This one I think it's just one of those you appreciate that it was a good outing and gave us a chance to win, and we did that.'

Tuesday's outing moved Verlander to 4-1 with a 1.55 ERA through six starts to continue his stellar start to the 2022 season.

'The guy's a horse,' Astros manager Dusty Baker said. 'When he pitches, the guys stay alert. He gets the ball quickly. He doesn't mess around on the mound, so you keep the defense sharp when you do that.'

Verlander struck out five and walked two on 89 pitches. Blake Taylor pitched the ninth for Houston.

Baker said Verlander was on a 90-pitch limit but added they might have extended that had Verlander got through eight no-hit innings.

Verlander was perfect through four innings before allowing a leadoff walk to Jorge Polanco in the fifth. Verlander got Urshela to tap into a double play one pitch later to retire Polanco.

The right-hander walked Minnesota's No. 9 hitter, Gilberto Celestino, in the sixth, but Celestino was later thrown out at second base by catcher MartÃ­n Maldonado - one of several solid defensive plays backing Verlander's performance.

'The no-hitter was getting kind of deep in the game and he was able to make a great play, spin and throw the guy out at second trying to advance,' Verlander said of Maldonado. 'Really, his job behind the plate was fantastic.'

Jeremy PeÃ±a drove in the first two runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman also had two RBIs, including a double to left in the fifth that drove in Jose Altuve.

Twins starter Joe Ryan (3-2) struggled to find the strike zone. The right-hander issued a walk in each of his five innings and allowed four runs.

ASTROS AVOID CORREA

Houston players caught up with former teammate Carlos Correa, who signed a $105.3 million, three-year deal with Minnesota this spring after seven seasons with the Astros.

Correa was added to the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right middle finger contusion, retroactive to May 6. He won't play in the series against Houston. He is hitting .255 with 11 RBIs in 24 games.

'I was really looking forward to it,' Correa said. 'I'm very happy I get to see them again, get to spend some time with them. They were not teammates. They were family.'

TRAINERS ROOM

Twins: INF Luis Arraez and RHP Dylan Bundy both cleared COVID-19 protocols but were not active for Tuesday's game as they remained on the COVID-19 injured list. ... LHP Danny Coloumbe left Tuesday's game in the sixth inning with left hip inflammation.

UP NEXT

RHP JosÃ© Urquidy (2-1, 4.56 ERA) takes the mound for Houston, one start after tossing six scoreless innings against Detroit. Minnesota counters with RHP Chris Archer (0-0), who is still looking for his first win in a Twins uniform.

