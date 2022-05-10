 

Cubs' Rivas gets HR when ball bounces out of rookie's glove

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/10/2022 10:51 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Alfonso Rivas of the Chicago Cubs got a two-run homer when his fly ball to deep center field bounced out of the glove of rookie Jose Azocar and went over the fence Tuesday night.

Azocar was starting in place of Trent Grisham, who won a Gold Glove in 2021, because the Padres were facing lefty Wade Miley. Azocar, slumped to the ground in disappointment after the play. The ball might not have gotten out without the redirection.

 

The homer by Rivas, who grew up in nearby Chula Vista and went to La Jolla Country Day, tied the game at 2 in the third inning. It was his second and came off Mike Clevinger, who was making his first start in San Diego since Sept. 23, 2020. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

