 

After Madrid title, Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open

  • Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after winning the final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022.

    Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after winning the final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Associated Press

 
Posted5/9/2022 7:00 AM

ROME -- Fresh off his victory at the Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Italian Open on Monday because of a right ankle injury.

The Spanish teen beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic back-to-back in Madrid then defeated Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final for his tour-leading fourth title of the year.

 

Alcaraz hurt his ankle during the quarterfinal win over Nadal.

Rome organizers said Alcaraz's place in the Rome draw would be taken by Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori, who will open against Cristian Garin in the second round. Alcaraz, who was seeded seventh at the Foro Italico, had a first-round bye.

Alcaraz will be chasing his first Grand Slam title at the French Open, which starts in less than two weeks.

