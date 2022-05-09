Putin says Russia's military action in Ukraine is a timely and necessary response to Western policies
Posted5/9/2022 7:00 AM
MOSCOW -- Putin says Russia's military action in Ukraine is a timely and necessary response to Western policies.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.