Marcinkowski, Cardoso lift Earthquakes past Rapids 1-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Nathan Cardoso scored the decisive goal while JT Marcinkowski stopped four shots as the San Jose Earthquakes earned a 1-0 win Saturday night over the Colorado Rapids.

Cardoso's game-winner came in the 64th minute to seal the win for the Earthquakes (2-5-3). Cristian Espinoza had an assist on the goal.

The Earthquakes outshot the Rapids (3-4-3) 10-7. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Marcinkowski saved all four shots he faced for the Earthquakes. William Yarbrough saved three of the four shots he faced for the Rapids.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Earthquakes visiting the Vancouver Whitecaps while the Rapids host Los Angeles FC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.