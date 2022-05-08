Orioles take on the Royals in first of 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (8-15, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-15, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-2, 2.57 ERA, .96 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (2-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles begin a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Baltimore has gone 7-6 at home and 10-15 overall. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .303.

Kansas City has a 6-9 record at home and an 8-15 record overall. The Royals are 1-11 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has seven doubles, two home runs and nine RBI while hitting .286 for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 13-for-41 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with five home runs while slugging .378. Edward Olivares is 11-for-29 with three doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by five runs

Royals: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Royals: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.