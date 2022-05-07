 

Race for EPL: Huddersfield-Luton, Forest-Sheff U in playoffs

 
Associated Press
 
 
LONDON -- Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Luton will compete for one promotion place to the Premier League via the playoffs in the second-tier Championship.

A fairly low-key final day of the regular season in the Championship ended with Sheffield United and Luton taking the last two playoff spots thanks to wins over Fulham (4-0) and Reading (1-0), respectively.

 

Fulham had already sealed automatic promotion, as champions, along with Bournemouth.

The third promotion place will be taken by the winner of the playoffs. In the two-legged semifinals, third-place Huddersfield will play sixth-place Luton and fourth-place Nottingham Forest will play fifth-place Sheffield United, which is seeking an immediate return to the Premier League.

Luton, which was playing in the non-leagues as recently as 2014, was last in the top flight in the 1991-92 - the season before the creation of the Premier League.

