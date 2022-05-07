 

Nantes' earns first trophy in 21 years in French Cup final

  • Nantes' players celebrate with the trophy after winning the French Cup final soccer match between Nice and Nantes at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

  • Nantes' Ludovic Blas, right, scores his side's opening goal from penalty during the French Cup final soccer match between Nice and Nantes at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

  • Nantes' coach Antoine Kombouare gives instructions to his players during the French Cup final soccer match between Nice and Nantes at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

  • Nantes players celebrate after winning the French Cup final soccer match between Nice and Nantes at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

  • Nantes' Ludovic Blas celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal from penalty during the French Cup final soccer match between Nice and Nantes at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

  • Referee Stephanie Frappart gives directions during the French Cup final soccer match between Nice and Nantes at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

  • Nice's coach Christophe Galtier gives instructions to his players during the French Cup final soccer match between Nice and Nantes at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

By JEROME PUGMIRE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/7/2022 5:01 PM

PARIS -- Nantes earned its first trophy in 21 years when it won the French Cup final against Nice 1-0 on Saturday at the Stade de France.

Ludovic Blas converted the penalty that lifted Nantes to a fourth French Cup success and first trophy since the league title in 2001.

 

After an even first half of few chances, Nantes was awarded a penalty by referee Stephanie Frappart just 15 seconds after the break for a handball by midfielder Hicham Boudaoui following a corner. Blas smacked it confidently past goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

Nantes coach Antoine Kombouare has won the trophy twice as a player for Paris Saint-Germain, and twice as a coach with PSG in 2010 and now Nantes.

But Nice coach Christophe Galtier missed out again, having twice been a runner-up as a defender with Marseille in the 1980s.

It was one of the last games in the yellow jersey of Nantes for striker Randal Kolo Muani. He is joining Europa League finalist Eintracht Frankfurt next season. The center forward was a threat but couldn't add to his 13 goals this season.

Nice's vaunted strike force of Andy Delort, Amine Gouiri and Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg failed to click, although Delort had a shot cleared off the line in the 71st minute. Nice last won the cup in 1997.

In the only French league match, veteran striker Kevin Gameiro scored for Strasbourg to win at Brest 1-0 and move into fifth place. Strasbourg was two points behind Rennes in fourth and the automatic Europa League spot.

Promoted Toulouse wrapped up the second division title by beating Nimes 2-1 at home.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

