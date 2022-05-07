Hurtado scores equalizer, Crew ties 2-2 with Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Erik Hurtado scored the equalizer for the Columbus Crew in a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Hurtado's tying goal came in the 89th minute for the Crew (3-3-4). Derrick Etienne had an assist on the goal.

DeJuan Jones and Adam Buksa scored one goal each for the Revolution (3-5-2).

The Revolution outshot the Crew 11-7. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Matt Turner saved two of the four shots he faced for the Revolution. Eloy Room had two saves for the Crew.

Up next for the Revolution is a matchup Sunday against Atlanta United on the road, while the Crew visit New York City FC on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.