Shinyashiki scores in Charlotte debut in 1-0 win over Miami
Updated 5/7/2022 8:54 PM
CHARLOTTE, N,C. -- Andre Shinyashiki scored in his Charlotte debut in the expansion team's 1-0 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday.
Four days after coming over from Colorado in a trade, Shinyashiki scored off Yordy Reyna's cross in the 68th minute.
Kristijan Kahlina made six saves for Charlotte (4-6-1).
Inter Miami dropped to (3-6-1).
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.