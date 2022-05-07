Ferreira scores in 2-0 Dallas win against Sounders

Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo, left, and FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal go after a ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Matt Strasen/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco, left, and Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas (73) slide after going for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Matt Strasen/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

Seattle Sounders defender Will Bruin, front left, oes up for a header with FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges, right, in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Matt Strasen/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola, left, and Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo (5) go after a ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Matt Strasen/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola (7) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Sounders during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Matt Strasen/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) celebrates a goal against the Seattle Sounders while holding photos of his family on his shin guard in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Matt Strasen/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas -- Jesus Ferreira's goal proved to be pivotal as Dallas picked up a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Ferreira put Dallas (5-1-4) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 65th minute. Ema Twumasi had an assist on the goal.

Dallas also got one goal from Paul Arriola.

Dallas outshot the Sounders (2-5-1) 18-4, with five shots on goal to zero for the Sounders.

Stefan Cleveland saved three of the five shots he faced for the Sounders.

Dallas plays on the road on Saturday against the LA Galaxy, while the Sounders will host Minnesota United on Sunday.

