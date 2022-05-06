 

Packers sign each of their two first-round draft selections

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

  • Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

  • Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

  • Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

  • Green Bay Packers' Devonte Wyatt runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers' Devonte Wyatt runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

  • Green Bay Packers' Devonte Wyatt runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers' Devonte Wyatt runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

  • Green Bay Packers' Devonte Wyatt runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers' Devonte Wyatt runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

  • Green Bay Packers' Devonte Wyatt runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers' Devonte Wyatt runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 6, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/6/2022 5:45 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers signed both of their first-round draft picks Friday, with former Georgia teammates Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt agreeing to terms.

Walker played linebacker and Wyatt was a defensive lineman on Georgia's national championship team last season. The Packers selected Walker with 22nd pick and Wyatt with the 28th.

 

The Packers also have signed five of their other draft picks - UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan (third round), South Carolina outside Kingsley Enagbare (fifth) Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter (seventh), Miami defensive lineman Jonathan Ford (seventh) and Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (seventh).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 