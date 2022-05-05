 

Twins bring 2-1 series advantage over Orioles into game 4

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted5/5/2022 7:00 AM

Minnesota Twins (15-10, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (9-15, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 2.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 2.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles with a 2-1 series lead.

Baltimore is 9-15 overall and 6-6 in home games. The Orioles are 4-9 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Minnesota is 15-10 overall and 8-4 at home. The Twins have hit 26 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 10 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and three home runs). Anthony Santander is 6-for-32 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 12 extra base hits (five doubles and seven home runs). Max Kepler is 9-for-28 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins: 8-2, .265 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 