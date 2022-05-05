Chris Mueller returns to MLS from Scotland with Chicago Fire

CHICAGO -- American winger Chris Mueller is returning to Major League Soccer after just one-half of a season in Scotland, joining the Chicago Fire on Thursday in a free transfer from Hibernian.

Mueller agreed to a four-year contract that included a team option for 2026.

Chicago acquired MLS rights to the 25-year-old from Schaumburg, Illinois, from Orlando for $500,000 in General Allocation Money - $250,000 each in 2022 and 2023 - plus Chicago's first-round pick in the 2023 draft. Orlando will get MLS discovery rights to an unidentified player, could receive $150,000 more in GAM based on performance and would get a percentage of future transfer fees.

Mueller scored no goals in 11 league matches for Hibs and got his only goal against Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

He was second in 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year voting and has made two appearances for the U.S., in exhibitions in December 2020 and January 2021. Mueller had 22 goals in 126 appearances for Orlando in all competitions.

