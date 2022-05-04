Calgary brings 1-0 lead into game 2 against Dallas

Dallas Stars (46-30-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -236, Stars +191; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Flames lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Dallas Stars in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Flames won the last meeting 1-0.

Calgary has gone 23-9-7 in home games and 50-21-11 overall. The Flames are 44-6-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Dallas has gone 19-18-2 in road games and 46-30-6 overall. The Stars have gone 15-7-2 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has 42 goals and 40 assists for the Flames. Dillon Dube has eight goals over the last 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 37 goals and 35 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed).

Stars: Braden Holtby: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.