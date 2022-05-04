 

Maple Leafs host the Lightning with 1-0 series lead

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/4/2022 2:31 PM

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -137, Lightning +115; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 5-0. Auston Matthews scored two goals in the win.

Toronto has a 54-21-7 record overall and a 14-7-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs are second in the league with 312 total goals (averaging 3.8 per game).

Tampa Bay is 51-23-8 overall with a 13-8-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a 42-5-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews has scored 60 goals with 46 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 42 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has scored 10 goals and added 13 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 5.3 penalties and 18.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.6 assists, six penalties and 18.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin).

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

