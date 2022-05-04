Shipping company Maersk sees record quarter as demand surges

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- The world's biggest shipping company, Denmark's A.P. Moeller-Maersk, said Wednesday that it had delivered its 'best earnings quarter ever,' driven by higher freight rates and more contracts being signed.

The Copenhagen, Denmark-based company said its revenue for the first three months of the year came in at $19.3 billion, up from $12.4 billion for the same period last year. Profits before taxes came in at $7.3 billion, up from $3.1 billion a year ago.

Maersk reported that the financial impact of Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to $718 million in the first quarter. The company, which announced that it was withdrawing from Russia, said it completed its last cargo operation in a Russian port Monday.

It said it has started the process to sell its 30.75% stake in Global Ports Investments, which operates six terminals in Russia and two in Finland.

CEO SÃ¸ren Skou said that while global supply chains remain under significant pressure, 'we continue to demonstrate superior ability to help customers overcome logistic challenges.'

The company added that its financial performance for the year 'depends on several factors and is subject to uncertainties related to the situation in Russia and Ukraine, COVID-19, bunker fuel prices and freight rates, given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions.'

Maersk operates in 130 countries and employs about 95,000 people.