Booker and the Suns host Dallas with 1-0 series lead

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -6; over/under is 216

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Suns lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Suns won the last meeting 121-114 on May 3 led by 25 points from Deandre Ayton, while Luka Doncic scored 45 points for the Mavericks.

The Suns have gone 39-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks eighth in the NBA allowing just 107.3 points per game while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Mavericks are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas scores 108.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayton is averaging 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Doncic is shooting 45.7% and averaging 28.4 points for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.