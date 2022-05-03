Cincinnati hosts Toronto in Eastern Conference action

Toronto FC (3-4-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-5-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +102, Toronto FC +234, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Cincinnati in Eastern Conference play.

Cincinnati is 3-3-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11 goals led by Brandon Vazquez with five.

Toronto is 3-4-0 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is 3-0-1 when it records a pair of goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vazquez has scored five goals with one assist for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has three goals.

Jesus Jimenez has scored seven goals for Toronto. Jonathan Osorio has two goals and three assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Cincinnati: Averaging 1.2 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Toronto: Averaging 1.8 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Ronald Matarrita (injured), Brandon Vazquez (injured), Alec Kann (injured), Raymon Gaddis (injured), Geoff Cameron (injured).

Toronto: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (injured), Ralph Priso (injured), Noble Okello (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.