Denmark to destroy excess soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Danish health officials said Monday that 1.1 million excess COVID-19 vaccines will be discarded in the coming weeks because their expiration date is near, and efforts to donate them to developing countries have failed.

Statens Serum Institut, a government agency that maps the spread of COVID-19 in Denmark, said the epidemic in the Scandinavian country 'is currently under control, and the vaccine coverage in the Danish population is high.'

Around 81% of Denmark's population of 5.8 million has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 62% have received a booster shot.

The agency said that Denmark, like most countries across the world, has a surplus of vaccines.

'Now there are global challenges with the donation of COVID-19 vaccines, (among others) because for the first time during the pandemic, a situation has arisen where the supply of vaccines exceeds the demand,' the agency, known in Denmark as SSI, said in a statement. 'This also applies to Denmark.'

SSI added that Denmark has donated 9 million doses of vaccines and has been collaborating with other European Union countries to find countries that will receive surplus vaccines.

'However, in light of declining demand and lack of roll-out capacity and willingness to be vaccinated in developing countries, it has been difficult for Denmark and other EU countries to find recipient countries for the excess doses,' it said.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic