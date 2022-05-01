Los Angeles visits Edmonton to open the NHL Playoffs

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -191, Kings +160; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Oilers host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in game one of the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Oilers went 3-1 against the Kings in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 7, the Oilers won 3-2.

Edmonton has gone 49-27-6 overall with a 19-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have scored 285 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

Los Angeles is 10-10-3 against the Pacific Division and 44-27-11 overall. The Kings have a 33-7-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 44 goals with 79 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Phillip Danault has scored 27 goals with 24 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Darnell Nurse: out (lower body).

Kings: Drew Doughty: out for season (wrist), Sean Walker: out for season (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.