Bayern, Dortmund lose; relegation keeps Bundesliga exciting

Bielefeld's Masaya Okugawa, right, and Berlin's Suat Serdar, left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Arminia Bielefeld and Hertha BSC Berlin in Bielefeld, Germany, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Mainz's Jonathan Burkardt, left, falls as he is pursued by Bayern's Benjamin Pavard, second left, during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich in Mainz, Germany, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Lewandowski set a new record for most single-season away goals. Associated Press

Bayern's Niklas Suele, left, chases down the ball as fans wave banners and light flares during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich in Mainz, Germany, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Lewandowski set a new record for most single-season away goals. Associated Press

Mainz's Karim Onisiwo, second right, goes after the ball while being chased by Bayern's Leroy Sane, right, during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich in Mainz, Germany, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Lewandowski set a new record for most single-season away goals. Associated Press

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, up, jumps on scorer Erling Haaland who scored his third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Associated Press

Dortmund's Erling Haaland, left, scores his third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Associated Press

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, runs on the pitch during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich in Mainz, Germany, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Lewandowski set a new record on Saturday for most single-season away goals. Associated Press

Bochum's Juergen Locadia celebrates after he scored his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Associated Press

From left, Stuttgart's Konstantinos Mavropanos, Sasa Kalajdzic and Wataru Endo react during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and VfL Wolfsburg in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Dortmund's Erling Haaland, right, reacts disappointed in front of their supporters after losing the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Associated Press

Bochum's supporters celebrate after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Associated Press

Bochum's players celebrate with their supporters after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Associated Press

BERLIN -- Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund lost in the Bundesliga on Saturday. But the real drama was elsewhere.

Hertha Berlin thought it had survival secured until it conceded in injury time to draw at Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 while Stuttgart also scored late to keep the relegation scrap going into the final two games.

Hertha substitutes Luca WollschlÃ¤ger and Maximilian MittelstÃ¤dt should have scored their team's second goal to secure the win when they had only the goalkeeper to beat in the 88th minute, and Hertha was to rue their gaping miss when Joakim Nilsson equalized for Bielefeld.

Chris FÃ¼hrich scored in the 89th for Stuttgart to draw against visiting Wolfsburg 1-1.

Former Hertha defender John Brooks struck a blow for his old team when he scored in the 13th for Wolfsburg.

But the late goals mean Hertha, Stuttgart and Bielefeld can all still be relegated, while Augsburg is also not yet safe after losing at home to Cologne 4-1.

Bielefeld remained second last on 27 points, Stuttgart was in the relegation playoff spot with 29, Hertha was on 33 and Augsburg 35 with two rounds remaining.

Bayern, which clinched the league title last weekend, lost 3-1 in Mainz, where the home team also struck the goal-frame four times in a dominant performance.

Erling Haaland scored a hat trick for Dortmund, but it wasn't enough as Bochum came from behind to win 4-3 and secure its survival. That game featured three penalties '" all awarded for handball infringements.

Freiburg played at Hoffenheim late.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

CiarÃ¡n Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP