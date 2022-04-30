Ruan propels Orlando City to 2-1 victory over Charlotte
Updated 4/30/2022 9:46 PM
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Fullback Ruan scored his third career MLS goal and added an assist during first-half stoppage time to lead Orlando City SC to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday.
Ruan staked Orlando City (5-3-2) to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute and fed Faccundo Torres for a goal in the first minute of stoppage time for a 2-0 advantage.
Christian Fuchs scored for Charlotte (3-6-1) in the 60th minute when he converted the club's first penalty kick. The MLS newcomers are 0-5-1 on the road this season.
Both teams had seven shots. but Orlando had a 4-1 edge in shots on goal.
