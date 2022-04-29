Green Bay Packers move up to draft NDSU WR Christian Watson

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones walks on the stage to announce North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson as the team's pick during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

FILE - North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson (1) leaps past Sam Houston State defensive backs Isaiah Downes (13) and Kameryn Alexander (21) but cannot come down with the reception during the fourth quarter of a quarterfinal in the NCAA college FCS football playoffs May 2, 2021, in Huntsville, Texas. Watson was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the NFL draft Friday, April 29. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File) Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- North Dakota State's Christian Watson will try to become the latest wide receiver to find success with the Green Bay Packers after getting drafted in the second round Friday night.

The Packers traded up 19 spots to take Watson with the 34th overall selection.

Green Bay opened the day with two second round picks '" the No. 53 and No. 59 picks. The Packers traded both to the Minnesota Vikings for the right to take Watson at No. 34.

Watson has family ties to the Packers organization. The Packers drafted his father, former Howard defensive back Tim Watson, in the sixth round in 1993.

Although the Packers haven't selected a wide receiver in the first round since taking Florida State's Javon Walker 20th overall in 2002, they've developed a knack over the last couple of decades for finding wideouts in the second round.

One of those guys was Davante Adams, who went 53rd overall in 2014 out of Fresno State and earned All-Pro honors each of the last two seasons . The Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last month in a deal that brought them the 22nd and 53rd overall picks in this year's draft.

Other receivers to have productive seasons in Green Bay after getting drafted in the second round include Greg Jennings (2006), Jordy Nelson (2008), Randall Cobb (2011)

'We've had a lot of success with second- and third-round receivers in Green Bay,' quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Thursday night on Pat McAfee's SiriuxXM and YouTube show after the Packers didn't take a receiver in the first round. 'You look at Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, James Jones in the third round (in 2007), obviously Davante Adams in the second round. Those guys turned out pretty good.'

Wide receiver was a major need for the Packers that got exacerbated by Adams' exit.

Green Bay lost two other wideouts to free agency when Marquez Valdes-Scantling joined the Kansas City Chiefs and Equanimeous St. Brown signed with the Chicago Bears, though the Packers did add veteran receiver Sammy Watkins.

The Packers' top returning receiver is Allen Lazard, who had 40 catches for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season. No other wideout currently on Green Bay's roster, including Watkins, had as many as 400 yards receiving last season.

Green Bay didn't address the issue Thursday and instead focused on defense in the first round by taking a pair of Georgia teammates, using the 22nd overall selection on linebacker Quay Walker and taking tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 28.

___

