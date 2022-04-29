Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Updated 4/29/2022 7:43 AM
WASHINGTON -- Relatives are telling media outlets a former U.S. Marine has been killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in war with Russia.
Rebecca Cabrera tells CNN her son, 22-year-old Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. His widow, Brittany Cancel, tells Fox News he leaves behind a young son and that she sees her husband as a hero.
'My husband did die in Ukraine,' Brittany Cancel said. 'He went there wanting to help people, he had always felt that that was his main mission in life.'
