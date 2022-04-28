NBA's top offenses square off in Timberwolves-Grizzlies matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -1; over/under is 228.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies face off in a meeting between the league's top two offenses.

The Timberwolves are 32-20 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is 23-24 against opponents over .500.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in Western Conference play. Memphis leads the league with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.6 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Desmond Bane is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 18.2 points. Dillon Brooks is averaging 17.6 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 118.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 117.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: day to day (right knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.